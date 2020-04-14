Amazon to start online 'queues' in US

Seattle: Hit by unprecedented online orders amid lockdowns and social distancing, Amazon has announced to put customers on a waiting list, and will invite new customers to shop every week.

"To help, in the coming weeks, we will launch a new feature that will allow customers to secure time to shop. This feature will give delivery customers a 'virtual place in line' and will allow us to distribute the delivery windows on a first come, first served basis" Stephenie Landry, Vice President of grocery at Amazon, said in a statement on Sunday.

The company said it will adjust store hours for select whole foods market locations to focus exclusively on fulfilling online grocery orders during this time.

The ecommerce giant said while it has increased order capacity by more than 60 per cent due to Covid-19, it still expects the combination of restricted capacity due to social distancing and customer demand will continue to make finding available delivery windows challenging for customers.

"We are temporarily asking new Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market delivery and pickup customers to sign up for an invitation to use online grocery delivery and pickup.

We're increasing capacity each week and will invite new customers to shop every week," explained Landry.