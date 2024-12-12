Amazon’s toys sale ends on Dec 24

Hyderabad: Amazon India announces the 8th Edition of its Holiday Toy List, set to delight shoppers till December 24, 2024. This thoughtfully curated store showcases a wide selection of over 1.6 million products from more than 10,000 brands spanning toys and games including LEGO, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Hasbro, Skillmatics, Barbie, and more.

This store is focused on elevating the gifting experience for families and gift-givers, bringing joy and togetherness to make every gift an unforgettable highlight of the holiday season.RajarshiGuin, Director, Amazon India, said: “We’re thrilled to present the 8th edition of the ‘Holiday Toy List’ on Amazon.in, your trusted destination for all your gifting needs.