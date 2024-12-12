  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Amazon’s toys sale ends on Dec 24

Amazon’s toys sale ends on Dec 24
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Amazon India announces the 8th Edition of its Holiday Toy List, set to delight shoppers till December 24, 2024. This thoughtfully curated...

Hyderabad: Amazon India announces the 8th Edition of its Holiday Toy List, set to delight shoppers till December 24, 2024. This thoughtfully curated store showcases a wide selection of over 1.6 million products from more than 10,000 brands spanning toys and games including LEGO, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Hasbro, Skillmatics, Barbie, and more.

This store is focused on elevating the gifting experience for families and gift-givers, bringing joy and togetherness to make every gift an unforgettable highlight of the holiday season.RajarshiGuin, Director, Amazon India, said: “We’re thrilled to present the 8th edition of the ‘Holiday Toy List’ on Amazon.in, your trusted destination for all your gifting needs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick