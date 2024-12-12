Live
- Selena Gomez talks about loneliness in Hollywood, offers helping hand to those who are struggling
- Google anchors its AI hub at Vizag
- Sonam Kapoor reveals one dish that reminds her of home
- A Mesmerising Celebration of Bharatanatyam in Hyderabad
- Telangana aims to be global hub for innovation
- Lokesh stresses on WhatsApp governance
- IIIT-Bangalore to host computer vision conference ICVGIP 2024
- 20 from state excel in Civils Mains-2024, thanks to ‘Rajiv Gandhi Abhayahastam’
- Empowering through technology
- Collectors told to change mindset
Amazon’s toys sale ends on Dec 24
Hyderabad: Amazon India announces the 8th Edition of its Holiday Toy List, set to delight shoppers till December 24, 2024. This thoughtfully curated store showcases a wide selection of over 1.6 million products from more than 10,000 brands spanning toys and games including LEGO, Hot Wheels, Nerf, Hasbro, Skillmatics, Barbie, and more.
This store is focused on elevating the gifting experience for families and gift-givers, bringing joy and togetherness to make every gift an unforgettable highlight of the holiday season.RajarshiGuin, Director, Amazon India, said: “We’re thrilled to present the 8th edition of the ‘Holiday Toy List’ on Amazon.in, your trusted destination for all your gifting needs.
