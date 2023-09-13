American Express backs small merchants in India with launch of hyperlocal platform ‘Offers Next Door’

New Delhi : American Express India announced the launch of its hyperlocal platform ‘Offers Next Door’ in the country, reiterating its commitment to backing small merchants in reaching out to more customers.

The ‘Offer Next Door’ platform features exciting offers across neighborhood stores in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The offers are spread across categories including fashion & lifestyle; departmental stores & grocery; and health & wellness.

Card members can avail the offer communicated to them via the campaign or displayed at the merchant store and pay with their American Express Card. American Express has added over one million new merchant locations in India in 2022.

Anurag Gupta, Vice President and Head, Global Merchant and Network Services, American Express India said: “Small businesses often face challenges when it comes to expanding their reach and attracting new customers. We recognise these challenges and have created the hyperlocal platform, ‘Offers Next Door’, where these offers are listed across categories.

“American Express cares deeply about communities and believes small businesses are at the core of every thriving neighborhood. Through ‘Offers Next Door’, we are reinforcing our commitment to backing small businesses by encouraging and rewarding Card members to spend at local merchant outlets, as the campaign is focused on mom-and-pop stores.

"Card members can explore and avail these offers in their neighborhood stores, conveniently and for a longer period. Our unwavering focus on both, Point of Sale (POS) and online has helped us grow our acceptance exponentially, further helping local merchants expand their reach."

One of the merchants from Delhi NCR, Kavita from Geetanjali Studio, said: “As soon as customers walk in, they ask for discounts, no matter the season or any upcoming festivals/events. With ‘Offers Next Door’ we are seeing customers coming back for more, making the most of the discounts any time.”