"MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy Takes Morning Walk in Atmakur Town, Interacts with Locals"

MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy of Mekapati took to the streets of Atmakur town early this morning, engaging in a walk through various parts of the town and conversing with local residents and businessmen.

Starting his walk from Somasila Road Center, MLA Vikram Reddy made his way to BSR Center Vegetable Market and MGR Bus Stand, engaging in discussions with individuals along the route.

During his visit to a tea stall at Dargah Center, MLA Vikram Reddy reminisced about his late brother Mekapati Gautam Reddy's visits to the same spot. He then proceeded to speak to traders at the vegetable market, before making his way to the bus stand.

Interacting with women at the bus stand, MLA Vikram Reddy inquired about the amenities available and assured them of his efforts to enhance facilities in the area.

The unexpected morning walk of MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy in Atmakur town left locals pleasantly surprised, as he took the time to engage with the community and discuss their concerns and needs.