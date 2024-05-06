BJP has been daydreaming, counters Naveen

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that BJP will form government in Odisha as ''daydreaming''.



''The BJP has been daydreaming for many days,'' said Naveen while responding to a question from his aide V K Pandian on BJP's claims to form government in Odisha.

Naveen’s response came shortly after Modi, while addressing two election rallies at Berhampur and Nabarangpur, asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government is June 4, the day the Assembly election results will be announced.

“I have come here to invite you for the swearing in ceremony of BJP CM in Bhubaneswar on June 10,” Modi said.

Responding to Modi's claim, Pandian said: ''Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30 am and 1.30 pm on June 9.