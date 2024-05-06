  • Menu
NDA MLA Candidate's Wife Campaigns in Visakha South Constituency

The wife of joint MLA candidate Vamsi Krishna, Mrs. Padmajagaru, recently visited the apartments in Dabagardens, Yallammatota area as part of their election campaign.

The wife of joint MLA candidate Vamsi Krishna, Mrs. Padmaja, recently visited the apartments in Dabagardens, Yallammatota area as part of their election campaign. The residents of the apartments were very receptive to Padmaja's message, with many of them assuring their support and stating that they will vote for the joint candidate without the need for a change in government.


The campaign was also attended by 31st ward Janasena Ward President Rupa, as well as Janasena leaders Gopi and Kanakavalli. Additionally, leaders and activists from Janasena and TDP were present to show their support for the joint MLA candidate.


Overall, the campaign was successful in garnering support from the apartment dwellers, and it seems that the joint candidate is on track to receive a significant amount of votes in the upcoming election.



