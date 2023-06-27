Amitabh Bachchan in a unique avatar

MediBuddy, India's leading digital healthcare platform, is constantly revolutionising the Indian healthcare sector through innovation in their core offerings of online video doctor consultations. MediBuddy's vision is to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians. The platform promises to deliver an online video consultation with a specialist doctor in 10 minutes, 24X7, 365 days a year.



The campaign focuses on creating a healthier India by launching a series of targeted brand films featuring Amitabh Bachchan. In today's time, individuals are increasingly demonstrating an inclination towards adopting a health-conscious lifestyle. However, when people are unwell, they overlook the importance of seeking expert medical attention. This is due to common belief that they can self-treat or because they willingly accept unsolicited advice. MediBuddy aims to change this prevalent behaviour by making users realise that an online video consultation with an expert doctor can be availed from the convenience of their home or anywhere within 10mins.

Speaking about the campaign, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO of MediBuddy, said, "It’s been our vision to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians. We constantly invest in technology to bridge the urban and rural healthcare divide. Our platform will provide our fellow Indians with the convenience of consulting a doctor on video in 10 minutes, ensuring accessibility to expert doctors and healthcare services. This will help them make informed decisions, leading to a healthier community. We are confident that the desired message to raise awareness about the convenience and accessibility of online video doctor consultations will create a shift in existing mindset amongst people at large and enable them to make healthier choices.”

Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships & PR at MediBuddy, added, “The new brand campaign is based on the fact that people usually make arbitrary decisions or procrastinate in seeking expert medical attention. It aims to create a top-of-mind recall for choosing online video doctor consultation actively challenging the accepted status quo. It emphasizes that accessing expert medical consultation can be as convenient as everyday online activities like banking, shopping, and food delivery. Bachchan's portrayal in the ad films echoes MediBuddy's positioning as an expert caregiver who is always there to assist users during their healthcare journey. In the ads, Bachchan pops out of the mobile phone magically in a never seen before avatar, as a buddy and a living personification of the MediBuddy app.”

MediBuddy’s services are available in 16 languages, making it accessible to people from diverse regions and linguistic backgrounds. Moreover, with 22+ specialties available, MediBuddy caters to various medical needs, making quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians.

MediBuddy's new brand campaign comprises a total of 27 ads, which include five main ad films, feature films, and testimonials featuring. Amitabh Bachchan. This impactful brand campaign has been created and strategized by the internal team at MediBuddy in collaboration with ITW Playworx. The campaign has been produced by Ten Films and directed by Shwetabh Verma. The duration of the five main ad films ranges from 45 to 60 seconds. To kickstart the campaign, it has been launched across multiple digital platforms.