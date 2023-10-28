Live
- SMART Bazaar announces festive offers
- Amitabh endorses APL Apollo Pipes
- Tatas to make iPhone in India
- Shareholders’ nod for Ambani scions
- Dr Reddy’s Q2 net up 33% at Rs 1,482 cr
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 28 October 2023
- AIUDF to hand over formal support letter to INDIA bloc
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on October 28, 2023
- Bengal ration distribution case: Minister Mallick remanded to ED custody till Nov 6
- Ongole: Haribabu receives Best PG Chemistry Teacher Award
Hyderabad: APL Apollo Pipes, one of India's foremost structural pipes enterprises,announced its collaboration with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan,...
Hyderabad: APL Apollo Pipes, one of India's foremost structural pipes enterprises,announced its collaboration with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, as its brand ambassador. This partnership will amplify the brand’s influence across the nation and will strengthen the company's mission to provide top-tier, cost-effective solutions, extending to a diverse array of products, including pipes, fittings, bathroom fixtures, and water storage solutions. Sameer Gupta, Managing Director, APL Apollo Pipes, said: “Amitabh Bachchan aligns perfectly with APL Apollo's commitment towards reinforcing our nation’s infrastructure backbone with the Make in India initiative.”
