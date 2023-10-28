  • Menu
Amitabh endorses APL Apollo Pipes

Hyderabad: APL Apollo Pipes, one of India's foremost structural pipes enterprises,announced its collaboration with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan,...

Hyderabad: APL Apollo Pipes, one of India's foremost structural pipes enterprises,announced its collaboration with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, as its brand ambassador. This partnership will amplify the brand’s influence across the nation and will strengthen the company's mission to provide top-tier, cost-effective solutions, extending to a diverse array of products, including pipes, fittings, bathroom fixtures, and water storage solutions. Sameer Gupta, Managing Director, APL Apollo Pipes, said: “Amitabh Bachchan aligns perfectly with APL Apollo's commitment towards reinforcing our nation’s infrastructure backbone with the Make in India initiative.”

