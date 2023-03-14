Amitava Mukherjee takes addl charge as CMD of NMDC

Hyderabad: Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), takes additional charge as Chairman-Cum-Managing Director at NMDC Limited, India's largest producer of iron ore and a Navaratna CPSE under the Ministry of Steel. He belongs to the 1995 Batch of Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS). He is also Cost Accountant and holds Master's Degree in Commerce from Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur.

During his tenure as Director (Finance), NMDC recorded best ever financial performance in company history with a turnover of Rs 25,882 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 9,398 crore in FY22. He has spearheaded implementation of ERP (S4/HANA) and has been driving other digitalisation initiatives like mine transportation & surveillance system, and fleet management system.

Under his stewardship, the demerger of NMDC Steel Ltd from NMDC Ltd was completed in a time bound manner and shares of NSL were listed in stock exchange on February 20, 2023.

He has led the Australia operations of NMDC to pre-production stage (gold) and also finalised a strategic tie up with a large international mining giant Hancock prospecting expeditiously, monetising iron ore mining tenement.

Prior to joining NMDC, he was General Manager (Finance) in Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). During his service in IRAS from 1997-2016, he held key position in the Eastern Railways.