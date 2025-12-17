AM/NS India wins top innovation award at NECA 2025, showcasing commitment to decarbonisation and energy leadership

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has been awarded the prestigious Best Innovator Award at the National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2025, organised by the Ministry of Power and implemented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The award was jointly presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, and the Hon’ble Minister of Power, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday. On behalf of AM/NS India, the award was received by Mr. Baiju Masrani, Chief of Hot Metal Delivery at Hazira plant in Gujarat. The event also marked National Energy Conservation Day 2025 celebrations.

The NECA is among India’s highest recognitions for energy efficiency; it recognises achievements across seven categories, including innovation. AM/NS India was selected in the Energy Efficiency Innovation – Industry category for its Steel Making Plant-2 project (SMP-2) at the Hazira plant.

The award is a tribute to AM/NS India’s leadership in decarbonising steelmaking and setting benchmarks through operational innovation. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to its promise: ‘Smarter Steels, Brighter Futures’, delivering sustainable solutions.

About the Award-Winning Project: Steel Making Plant-2

SMP-2 focuses on optimising the CONARC (Converter + Arc) furnace – an advanced hybrid of Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) and Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) technologies. This system is used in steelmaking with hot metal, Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and scrap. The process is highly energy-intensive, requiring sustained electrical input to maintain the arc.

AM/NS India enhanced the Electrode Regulation System (ERS) by integrating advanced Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Auto Arc Length control, allowing for real-time adjustment of arc length and improved electrode positioning. This resulted in stable furnace operation and a 10% reduction in furnace electrical energy use, significantly lowering energy consumption and CO₂ emissions.

The project has delivered measurable impact:

o Power savings of over 56,400 megawatt-hours/year – enough to power thousands of households annually

o Annual CO₂ emissions reduction of 41,700 tonnes – equivalent to the emissions from 10,000 cars in a year

o 2% increase in furnace productivity by reducing turnaround time

This milestone aligns with AM/NS India’s long-term decarbonisation goals and India’s national target of net-zero emissions by 2070. By reducing CO₂ emissions, optimising energy consumption, and embracing sustainable practices, the company is not only contributing to India’s climate goals but also aligning itself with the global mission to combat climate change and secure a low-carbon future.

The recognition of the project as the Best Innovator Award 2025 stands as a proud milestone in the company’s journey, reinforcing dedication to environmental responsibility, technological advancement, and sustainable growth. This remarkable achievement also serves as a powerful inspiration for the entire AM/NS India team to intensify efforts toward energy efficiency and innovation.