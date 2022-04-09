Anarock acquires flexible workspaces platform myHQ

Mumbai: Real estate services consultancy Anarock Group acquired myHQ, one of largest Indian flexible workspace platforms, to strengthen its flexible workspaces portfolio. myHQ, headquartered in Delhi-NCR, currently has over 50,000 subscribed members across over 700 spaces in seven cities.

Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group, says, "Coming on the heels of Anarock introducing US-based Upflex Inc, a hybrid booking platform with the largest global network of flexible workspaces, to India, the myHQ acquisition will further strengthen our tech and product offerings and enhance our capabilities in this vertical. myHQ will spearhead our expansion into 20 cities. This gives us nationwide coverage in the flexible workspaces domain, and we will tap into overseas markets in the next 12 months."

Post-acquisition, myHQ will retain its distinct brand and independence. Utkarsh Kawatra and Vinayak Agarawal, both IIT-Delhi graduates who founded myHQ in 2016 will remain on board as founding partners and are enthusiastic about firm's next innings under Anarock banner.