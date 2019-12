Andhra Bank gets award for rural employment

Hyderabad: Andhra Bank has received a best performing bank award for RSETIs for 2018-19 financial year.

The public-sector bank has established 14 Rural Self-Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) under Ministry of Rural Development scheme in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Kerala.

Kul Bhushan Jain, ED, Andhra Bank, received the award from Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, in New Delhi. RV Ramana Rao, GM, and other senior officials from Andhra Bank were present on the occasion.

All the 14 RSETIs are working through Andhra Bank Rural Development Trust and got rating of 'AA' for 2018-19.

Andhra Bank RSETIs trained 9,711 candidates in 2018-19 and 82 per cent of them got employment by way of self-employment or jobs.

So far, Andhra Bank RSETIs trained 1,81,760 candidates and 79 per cent of them got into employment.