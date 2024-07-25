Andhra’s pie in central tax pool higher than TG

Hyderabad/Amaravati: The share of Telugu States in Central taxes and duties for 2024-25 has gone up, according to the Union Budget Estimates. While the share of Andhra Pradesh has gone up substantially, the hike is marginal in the case of Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh’s share has gone up by nearly 13 per cent over the previous financial year. The State will get Rs50,474.64 crore in central taxes, which is Rs5,775.65 crore higher than its share in 2023-24.

Andhra Pradesh was allocated Rs44,698.99 crore in the previous financial year. Andhra Pradesh’s share is 4.047 per cent in the total central taxes and duties for all States (Rs12,47,211.28 crore) during the current financial year. Telangana’s share in central taxes and duties has been fixed at Rs26,216.38 crore, which is about Rs3,000 crore over the previous financial year. The State was allocated Rs23,216.52 crore in the 2023-24 Budget.

Telangana accounts for 2.102 per cent in terms of percentage in overall allocation of central taxes and duties for all states and Union Territories.

The breakup for Andhra Pradesh shows the State will get Rs15,156.93 crore in corporate tax, Rs17455.93 crore in Income-Tax (I-T), Rs15,079.39 crore in Central GST, Rs2,228.46 crore in customs, Rs469.73 crore in union excise duty and Rs82.96 crore in other taxes and duties.

Telangana will receive Rs7,872.25 crore in corporate tax, Rs9,066.56 crore in income tax, Rs7,832.19 crore in Central GST, Rs1,157.45 crore in customs, Rs2443.98 crore in union excise duty and Rs43.09 crore in other taxes and duties.

The Centre has allocated Rs1,600 crore for public-sector miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). This includes Rs1,442.50 crore from internal resources.