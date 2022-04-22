AP embedding skills to boost electronics manufacturing sector

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh government's 360-degree holistic approach towards electronics manufacturing sector has turned out to be fruitful in bringing more companies. The State has the world's largest original equipment manufacturer, Foxconn, and the world's largest original design manufacturer, Wintech.

Nanda Kishore Reddy, Group CEO of AP Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) and MD of AP Technology Services (APTS), shared this while explaining the advantages of manufacturing electronic components in the State during a panel discussion on "AP - Embedding Bharat's Code in the global circuit' at Bizz Buzz Business Conclave (BBBC) here on Friday.

He further said: "Besides geographical and infrastructural advantages, AP offers several benefits to the electronics manufacturing sector. The State ranked first in ease of doing business for three years in a row. The single window clearances for industries and skilling initiatives have resulted in attracting a bunch of manufacturing units to the State."

AP has four electronics manufacturing clusters (EMCs) - EMC 1 and 2 at Tirupati, EMC in Sri City and YSR EMC at Kopparthi, near Kadapa. The state has six major ports and six airports, out of which three are international. These advantages will bring down the logistic costs drastically for the companies in AP when compared to any other State in India, Reddy informed. He said, "till now, five electronics manufacturing companies have committed to invest about Rs 600 crore at Kopparthi EMC and create employment to around 7,000 persons. From June 2022, some of these companies will start their operations. The State government provides 100 per cent incentive through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, dovetailing into the Centre's PLI scheme."