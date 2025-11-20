AP govt inks pact with 3-company consortium for EV mobility

A powerful consortium comprising ThunderPlus, ETO Motors, Roqit has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Andhra Pradesh at the Andhra Pradesh Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

Formalised with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and led by ThunderPlus, the agreement establishes a Rs515-crore Multi-Modal Electric Mobility and Charging Infrastructure Program that will generate more than 5,000 jobs across the state, including 1,450 direct and 3,100 indirect opportunities. With a strong focus on women-led employment, the initiative marks an ambitious state-level EV mobility programme.

The MoU was endorsed by Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, in presence of Minister of Industries & Commerce, Andhra Pradesh, TG Bharath.