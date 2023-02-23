AP govt to woo Hyd investors

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh government will be hosting an investment drive on February 24, 2023 at Hyderabad. The government's ongoing effort is to attract businesses and investors to the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Global Investment Summit (GIS) 2023.

The State government has held five domestic investor drives in the run-up to the summit. The events were previously held in other major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai. The Global Investment Summit is set to take place in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, 2023.

The investment drive in Hyderabad is being spearheaded by Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Industries and Commerce; BugganaRajendranath, Minister for Finance and Planning; and Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development along with the Secretaries to the energy, tourism and IT industries of the government of Andhra Pradesh.

The theme for this year's Summit is "Advantage Andhra Pradesh - Where Abundance Meets Prosperity." The government said it will showcase the State's strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and startups, and investor-friendly atmosphere, during the drive.