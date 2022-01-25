Apollo Hospitals ties up with Cleveland Clinic

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals on Monday said it has tied up with US-based Cleveland Clinic to offer international second opinion services to patients.

As per the initiative, doctors at Apollo would be able to collaborate with leading medical experts at Ohio-headquartered Cleveland Clinic to review complex cases and devise the most appropriate treatment plan.

"At Apollo, we strive to break all barriers that come in the way of patients getting nothing but the best care. Empowering our doctors with global peer support in ratifying the diagnosis and exploring innovative management plans is one step in that direction," Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said in a statement.