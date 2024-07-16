Applying For A Schengen Visa? Secure Your Trip With Add-On Insurance

Are you planning to apply for a Schengen visa? That’s great! There can be no better way than to spend a vacation in a Schengen country. However, while foreign trips are really exciting, you must be aware of certain events that can land you in critical financial stress.

While getting a Schengen visa, one of the most important criteria you must fulfil is getting travel insurance. It is not an option but a mandatory requirement while getting a Schengen visa. If you face any financial difficulty while travelling to a Schengen country, this travel insurance will come to your rescue.

Scroll down to learn more about travel insurance for Schengen visa.

Is Travel Insurance Mandatory for a Schengen Visa?

Yes, travel insurance is a mandatory requirement for getting your Schengen visa. This visa is valid to enter the jurisdiction of 29 European countries that comprise the Schengen Area. Thus, it has been made compulsory to have a suitable travel insurance policy to visit any of the countries included in the Schengen Area.

A travel insurance plan for a Schengen country provides adequate financial assistance to cover most of the potential interruptions during a trip. This includes loss or theft of your belongings, flight cancellations, and medical emergencies.

How Can Travel Insurance Help Prevent Monetary Loss for a Schengen Visa?

Whenever you think of going on an international vacation, one thing that often disturbs you is what will happen if you face any financial difficulty during the trip. Well, this is where your Schengen travel insurance will cover you. Read the pointers to understand the areas you will be covered by this policy.

● Medical Emergencies

Medical emergencies during an international gateway are the most unpredictable events and no less than a nightmare, creating sudden financial stress on your shoulders. During such scenarios, travel insurance comes into play, acting as a safety net to protect you financially throughout the trip.

Therefore, travel insurance becomes your saviour at times like these, providing you with the necessary financial coverage for any health issues occurring during your Schengen trip.

● Travel Assistance

Apart from providing financial coverage for medical emergencies, travel insurance can be your travel assistance during your entire travel period. If your non-refundable accommodation booking has to be cancelled due to an emergency trip cancellation or your flight gets cancelled for some reason, travel insurance can come in handy.

Besides, it even allows you to arrange an emergency evacuation whenever it is required, which makes it a must for an international trip. It shall save you from all such monetary losses, being your financial assistance 24/ 7.

● Baggage Coverage

Whenever you visit any of the Schengen countries, you shall witness an immense crowd, especially during peak season. While such crowds are quite normal at popular tourist attractions, they can sometimes be responsible for losing some of your belongings. Can you imagine losing your baggage or any invaluable items you carry on the trip? Yes, nobody wants that!

Unexpected circumstances make travel insurance essential. It can not only provide financial coverage for lost or stolen items during your trip but also help you replace them easily without facing any financial loss.

It is important to understand that when you look at different travel insurance providers, their coverage and policy differ. For instance, when you consider ACKO General Insurance, they focus on offering you great insurance coverage at affordable premiums. If you want to know the details of the same, read the following section.

What Is Covered Under ACKO Travel Insurance For a Schengen Visa?

Whenever you decide to invest in travel insurance, you must go for reliable insurers, such as ACKO Insurance.

ACKO offers coverage for various types of situations that you may come across during your Schengen trip. This includes the following:

Travel Coverage

The following points feature the circumstances for which you can get coverage from ACKO:

● Monetary loss caused due to medical emergencies during the travel period.

● Coverage for flight cancellation or flight delay.

● Coverage for trip rescheduling if done by the airline.

● Return of a minor child to India in case of sudden hospitalisation of the insured member during the travel period.

● Coverage for the loss of passport.

● Coverage for the delay, theft or misplacement of your checked-in baggage.

● Coverage for the bounce of paid bookings during the travel period*.

Medical Coverage

In case of medical issues, ACKO shall provide financial assistance for the following events:

● Coverage for accidental injuries that require hospitalisation.

● OPD medical expenses due to sudden health issues.

● Injuries are caused by adventure sports activities during the travel period.

● Permanent or partial disability caused due to accidents during the trip.

● Accidental death of the insured member during the travel period.

● Coverage for transporting remains in case of the death of the insured member during the trip.

● Coverage for flight cancellations caused due to COVID-19 quarantine.

Legal Coverage

ACKO Insurance Policy also provides coverage in case of certain legal situations, which includes the following:

● Any type of monetary loss caused by an extended stay in a Schengen country for injuries, illness, or sudden hospitalisation.

Please note that you must inquire about the specific type of coverage you will receive since it largely depends on the terms and conditions associated with the type of travel insurance policy you want to buy.

Final Words

To sum up, travelling to one of the Schengen countries will always be exciting as long as you have ensured your financial security. Thus, it is highly advisable to conduct thorough research on your shortlisted policies and evaluate your travel requirements before you start investing in a travel insurance plan.

(No Hans India Journalist was involved in creation of this content)