Aptech launches Ed-tech initiative ProAlley.com

Hyderabad: Aptech Ltd, a Mumbai-based vocational training business, has entered the Ed-tech segment with its latest brand addition, ProAlley.com. The brand intends to reach out to a new segment of audience, who are self-paced learners wanting to learn and make a career in thegrowing media and entertainment industry from the comfort of their homes.

While the initial offerings of the brand will focus on the growing media and entertainment, AVGC segmentgiven the mass employment opportunities, however it will not be restricted to this segmentalone. With the launch of ProAlley, the company now has all forms of delivery modelsin its business arsenal ranging from offline, remote, live and self-paced.

Anil Pant, MD and CEO, Aptech Limited, said: "This has been a dream project for AptechLtd to be a brickand clicks model. Our Ed-tech initiative is for self-paced learners,freelancers, influencers, content creators, literally anyone looking to equip themselves withnew skills, looking to make a career in the media, entertainment or AVGC segment."