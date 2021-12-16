Aragen Life Sciences acquires Intox

Hyderabad: Aragen Life Sciences, a global research, development, and manufacturing solutions provider (CRO/CDMO), said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pune-based Intox Pvt Ltd. Aragen will now expand end-to-end integrated discovery and development platform for the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, animal health, and agrochemicals industries. It can conduct safety assessment studies from a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)-certified facility for submission to regulatory agencies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and others globally.

Intox is a reputed GLP certified pre-clinical contract research organisation (CRO) with its test facilities in Pune. It has conducted more than 15,000 GLP studies for global clients which include large and mid-sized customers across pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, plant protection, nutraceuticals, and medical devices. On the acquisition, Manni Kantipudi, CEO, Aragen Life Sciences, said, "Intox's experienced scientific team has an excellent reputation for its scientific rigor and subject matter expertise, and I am delighted to welcome them into the Aragen family. This acquisition is in strategic alignment with our long-term vision to be a 'one-stop' integrated discovery, development, and manufacturing partner to our customers. We can, now, rapidly and seamlessly, advance promising molecules for our customers, from early discovery to Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions, making Aragen one of the few global CROs that can advance programs from "concept- to- clinic".

The acquisition will also expand Aragen's geographical footprint in India. Aragen currently has research and manufacturing facilities at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vizag in India and a biologics facility in California.