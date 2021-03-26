Ashok Leyland launches India’s first 4-axle Truck, AVTR 4120

Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Friday, March 26, 2021, launched India's first 4-axle 8x2 DTLA Truck (14-wheeler) AVTR 4120. The truck has a capacity of 40.5 tonne Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). This new truck offers an additional 5-ton payload compared to standard 8x2 trucks with better TCO.

This new product will operate at 40.5 Ton with the lift axle down (Revenue and payload nearly similar to 10x2) and at 28 Ton with the lift axle up (lower fuel and operating cost similar to 6x2) during light load/partial load/return empty. This new product offers the customer flexibility to operate at the large band of GVW from 28T to 40.5T with best in class Total Cost of Operation (TCO) benefits.

AVTR 4120 is fitted with a 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle (DTLA) with Patented Parallogram technology – which ensures better tyre life. AVTR 4120 is powered by a 200 HP engine with iGen6 technology offering superior power, performance and fluid efficiency.

Key features and advantages for 4120 - 8x2 Truck:

· Built on the latest AVTR modular truck platform, offering the flexibility of multiple cab and feature options

· It is powered by Ashok Leyland's iGen6 technology which delivers better fluid efficiency.

· It is available with 200 HP (700 Nm Torque) and 250 HP (900 Nm Torque) options.

· It is available in the cowl and 3 cabin options: N Cab, U cab, M cab

· N cabin offers the ultimate driving experience with Suspended cab with dampers, Suspended driver seat, Anti-roll bar in the front, excellent storage spaces, Full Metal Front Facia, Music system, AC & HVAC options.

· A range of options available to choose from including maintenance-free Unitized wheel bearings, slipper ended rear suspension and so on

· It comes bundled with digital solutions like i-Alert (advanced telematics) , remote diagnostics - supported by 24x7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre and Service Mandi network.

Talking about the newly launched product range, Mr. Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland said "Ashok Leyland has always been ahead of the curve and leads the CV industry in terms of innovation. Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them and AVTR 4120 is one step towards this offering the customer flexibility".

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, "We have last year launched AVTR – India's first Modular Truck platform to address the varied Load-Road-Application and customer requirements. Now, with this innovative product, we will give flexibility to customers. In many applications, the load availability is dynamic due to various factors like the type of material, onward/return load, seasonality, customer order quantity, etc. This innovative product is positioned to change the rule of the game in the long haul transport segment"

Around 1:00 pm, Ashok Leyland was trading at Rs 113.85 per piece up by Rs 4.05 or 3.6 per cent from its previous closing of Rs 109.80 per piece on NSE.