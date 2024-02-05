Live
- Manipur tribal leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss prevailing situation
- Congress refused to accept Karpoori Thakur as leader of opposition: PM Modi
- Zuckerberg overtakes Bill Gates, becomes fourth richest person in the world
- Muzigal’s STEP UP Bootcamp Strikes a Chord in Music Education
- 24 Hours Toyota Hackathon – A Road Safety Initiative Aimed to Instil ‘Road Safety Sense’ and Promote ‘Positive Behavioural Change in the Youths and the Community’
- Ashok Leyland posts 60% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 580 crore
- “Ek Film Katha,’ unfolds like the review of a recent masala movie," says Gopal Datt
- Rose Day 2024: Decode the meaning of different rose colours this Valentine Week
- International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation All you want to know
- Jyothika’s social drama ‘Amma Vodi’ garners an amazing response
Just In
Ashok Leyland posts 60% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 580 crore
Heavy vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 60 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 580 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY 2023-24).
New Delhi : Heavy vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 60 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 580 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY 2023-24).
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 361 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's standalone revenue during the third quarter came in at Rs 9,273 crore, up 2.7 per cent from Rs 9,030 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in a press statement.
Its EBITDA came in at Rs 1,114 crore (12 per cent) in Q3 FY24, as compared to Rs 797 crore (8.8 per cent) in Q3 FY23. "Despite global headwinds, an export volume of 3,128 units was achieved in Q3 FY24, as against 2,936 units in the same period last year, registering a growth of 6.5 per cent," according to the statement.
Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, “The present favourable market conditions are expected to hold in the foreseeable future… A suite of new products in conventional and alternate propulsion technologies is slated for introduction progressively to consolidate our gains in the domestic market and facilitate our forays in the overseas markets.”