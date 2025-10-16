Ashoka University Opens Undergraduate Applications for 2026 Intake with 500 Merit and Need-Based Scholarships

Ashoka University, India’s leading institution in interdisciplinary Computer Science, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences and the Humanities, has opened the application window for the 2026 intake of its Undergraduate Programme on Monday, October 13, 2025. Applicants can choose from a wide range of undergraduate offerings that combine academic excellence with experiential and interdisciplinary learning.

The 2025-2026 Admissions cycle introduces several significant updates, reflecting Ashoka’s vision to broaden access, offer multiple academic pathways, and support high-achieving students across India.

Key Highlights for the 2026 Admissions Cycle:

- Expanded Merit and Need Based Scholarships

Ashoka University reaffirms its commitment to financial inclusivity by announcing 500 merit and need-based scholarships across all programmes. 200 scholarships out of these have been introduced as merit scholarships, for the first time.

A. Special Merit Scholarships (50)

100% Tuition Fee Waivers will be awarded to 50 exceptional achievers in JEE Mains, IISER (IAT), CMI and the Indian National Olympiads (INO). Admitted students with high scores in these national aptitude tests will benefit from the Special Scholarships.

Qualifying criteria:

○ Minimum 98%ile in JEE Mains

○ Top 2000 rank in the IISER Aptitude Test

○ Top 100 rank in CMI Entrance Examination

○ Candidates who have qualified for the Training Camp stage of the Indian National Olympiads (INO) in Mathematics, Science, Astronomy, Linguistics and Informatics

B. Achievers’ Merit Scholarships (150)

Up to 100% Tuition Fee Waivers will be awarded to 150 admitted students based on their overall performance in the holistic Ashoka University admissions process, with recognition for high performance in school board examinations (CBSE and ICSE/ISC)

Qualifying criteria:

○ CBSE and ICSE/ISC Class X and Class XII (final or predicted) board scores - 98% and above

○ Strong performance in the Ashoka admissions process

Uniquely, all awardees of the Special Merit Scholarships and Achievers’ Merit Scholarships will remain eligible for additional need-based assistance, ensuring that financial barriers do not overshadow academic potential.

C. Need-based Scholarships

Up to 100% Need-based Tuition Fee/Full Waivers will be available to admitted students requiring financial support from the University. A student’s ability to pay is assessed based on various financial resources available to their immediate family, including current income, savings, investments, and education loans, to finance the expected educational cost. Our endeavour is to provide necessary financial support which can help admitted students bridge the gap between the cost of the programme and their ability to pay.

- Four Rounds of Application

Applications will be accepted across four rounds, starting October 13, 2025, giving students multiple opportunities to apply.

- Centre-based Admissions Assessments

For Residents of India, the Ashoka Admissions Assessments will be conducted across 37 physical centres nationwide, ensuring accessibility for applicants from a wide range of regions across India. Non-Residents of India will be required to choose the option ‘I am not a resident of India’. Special consideration will be given to applicants with physical disabilities, mobility/locomotor issues, and impairments.

Application Timelines

The admissions process will be conducted across four application rounds, beginning on October 13, 2025, and concluding on May 31, 2026.