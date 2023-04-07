Aspiration is greater than resources: HCL founder

Hyderabad: Having a strong aspiration in the mind is much greater than pooling abundant resources, says Ajai Chowdhry, one of the six founder members of HCL, who began his entrepreneurial journey more than four decades ago, with a dream to give India its very own microcomputer. He started with just Rs 1.5 lakh and made a $10-billion company.

He was here to launch his book 'Just Aspire – Notes on Technology, Entrepreneurship, and The Future' at Tech Mahindra Learning World in Hi-Tech City on Thursday. He is known as the 'Father of Hardware' today. This amazing compilation covers 'everything technology' and it will act as a booster dose for all the aspiring young professionals in this sector. CP Gurnani, MD & CEO of Tech Mahindra, engaged in a fireside chat moderated by Harshvendra Soin, Global CPO and Head Marketing, Tech Mahindra, in the presence of more than 500 young talent from the Hyderabad-based tech major.