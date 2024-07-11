  • Menu
Assocham hosts AP, TG Council meet

Hyderabad: Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) on Wednesday organised its Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Council meeting here. Kataru Ravi Kumar Reddy, Chairman, Assocham Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State Development Council, presided over the meeting.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, and Bansidhar Bandi, co-chairmen, were present. Around 30 State Council members participated. Conducting the first State Council for the year 2024-25, Ravi Kumar Reddy emphasised on the Chamber’s commitment to collaborating with the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to drive growth and development in the Telugu states.

“Assocham will work closely with the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to identify and address key areas such as sustainability, empowerment, entrepreneurship, and digitalisation,” Reddy said.

