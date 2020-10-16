AstraZeneca Pharma India to launch cancer drug with brand name, 'Calquence' on October 21

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday said it would launch its Acalabrutinib 100 mg capsules, used for the treatment of various types of blood cancers, under the brand name 'Calquence' in the country on October 21, 2020.

The company in a regulatory filing said, We refer to our earlier communication dated March 12, 2020, intimating the receipt of Import and Market Permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorization- Additional Indication) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Acalabrutinib 100mg capsules (Calquence®). With regard to the same, we now wish to further update that AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited will launch Calquence® in India on October 21, 2020."

It added, Acalabrutinib100mg capsules (Calquence®) is:

1) Indicated for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least one prior therapy.

2) Indicated for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL)/ small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

