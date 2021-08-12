August 12: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday led by strong gains in IT, PSU Bank and realty stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 318.05 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 54,843.98. The Nifty 50 index rose 82.15 points or 0.50 points at 16,364.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Power Grid 186.85 5.95 177 187.7 176.3 Tech Mahindra 1386 4.71 1323 1394.8 1317.75

Tata Motors 306.85 3.86 297.3 307.4 297.3 Larsen & Turbo 1624 2.57 1590 1627 1582 HCL Technologies 1092.3 2.38 1071 1101.15 1068 Titan 1826 2.05 1798 1829.6 1781 NTPC 118.85 1.62 116.95 119.4 116.5 ICICI Bank 702.4 1.28 693.5 702.95 693.3 Bajaj Auto 3769.5 1.14 3746.8 3777 3736 Tata Consumer 773.3 1.08 765.65 776.2 763

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Eicher Motors 2607 -4.09 2734 2739.9 2601 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4708 -0.78 4749.4 4753.3 4690.5 Cipla 904.5 -0.59 912 916.2 903.7 IOC 104.05 -0.57 104.65 105.5 103.75 ONGC 116.4 -0.51 116.1 117.9 115.3 BPCL 448 -0.44 452 455.4 442.1 IndusInd Bank 1037.5 -0.36 1046.45 1047.15 1027.25 Mahindra & Mahindra 776 -0.35 781 794.65 773.75 Reliance 2109.8 -0.35 2124.9 2126.2 2105 Sun Pharma 777 -0.33 780 781.25 773.15



