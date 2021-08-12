  • Menu
August 12: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

The equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday led by strong gains in IT, PSU Bank and realty stocks.

The equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday led by strong gains in IT, PSU Bank and realty stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 318.05 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 54,843.98. The Nifty 50 index rose 82.15 points or 0.50 points at 16,364.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Power Grid

186.85

5.95

177

187.7

176.3

Tech Mahindra

1386

4.71

1323

1394.8

1317.75

Tata Motors

306.85

3.86

297.3

307.4

297.3

Larsen & Turbo

1624

2.57

1590

1627

1582

HCL Technologies

1092.3

2.38

1071

1101.15

1068

Titan

1826

2.05

1798

1829.6

1781

NTPC

118.85

1.62

116.95

119.4

116.5

ICICI Bank

702.4

1.28

693.5

702.95

693.3

Bajaj Auto

3769.5

1.14

3746.8

3777

3736

Tata Consumer

773.3

1.08

765.65

776.2

763

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Eicher Motors

2607

-4.09

2734

2739.9

2601

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

4708

-0.78

4749.4

4753.3

4690.5

Cipla

904.5

-0.59

912

916.2

903.7

IOC

104.05

-0.57

104.65

105.5

103.75

ONGC

116.4

-0.51

116.1

117.9

115.3

BPCL

448

-0.44

452

455.4

442.1

IndusInd Bank

1037.5

-0.36

1046.45

1047.15

1027.25

Mahindra & Mahindra

776

-0.35

781

794.65

773.75

Reliance

2109.8

-0.35

2124.9

2126.2

2105

Sun Pharma

777

-0.33

780

781.25

773.15


