August 12: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
The equity benchmarks ended higher on Thursday led by strong gains in IT, PSU Bank and realty stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 318.05 points or 0.58 per cent to close at 54,843.98. The Nifty 50 index rose 82.15 points or 0.50 points at 16,364.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Power Grid
186.85
5.95
177
187.7
176.3
Tech Mahindra
1386
4.71
1323
1394.8
1317.75
Tata Motors
306.85
3.86
297.3
307.4
297.3
Larsen & Turbo
1624
2.57
1590
1627
1582
HCL Technologies
1092.3
2.38
1071
1101.15
1068
Titan
1826
2.05
1798
1829.6
1781
NTPC
118.85
1.62
116.95
119.4
116.5
ICICI Bank
702.4
1.28
693.5
702.95
693.3
Bajaj Auto
3769.5
1.14
3746.8
3777
3736
Tata Consumer
773.3
1.08
765.65
776.2
763
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Eicher Motors
2607
-4.09
2734
2739.9
2601
Dr Reddy's Laboratories
4708
-0.78
4749.4
4753.3
4690.5
Cipla
904.5
-0.59
912
916.2
903.7
IOC
104.05
-0.57
104.65
105.5
103.75
ONGC
116.4
-0.51
116.1
117.9
115.3
BPCL
448
-0.44
452
455.4
442.1
IndusInd Bank
1037.5
-0.36
1046.45
1047.15
1027.25
Mahindra & Mahindra
776
-0.35
781
794.65
773.75
Reliance
2109.8
-0.35
2124.9
2126.2
2105
Sun Pharma
777
-0.33
780
781.25
773.15