August 18: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

After opening on a strong note, the domestic equity indices saw a fad-end selling and closed in a red on Wednesday.

After opening on a strong note, the domestic equity indices saw a fad-end selling and closed in a red on Wednesday. Earlier in the intraday trade, the headline indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 59 hit new picks of 56,118.57 and 16,701.85 respectively in the intraday trade today. In the end, S&P BSE Sensex closed 162.78 points or 0.29 per cent down at 55,629.49. The Nifty 50 index dropped 45.75 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,568.85. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Eicher Motors

2582.65

2.66

2526

2599

2526

UltraTech Cement

7590

2.44

7425

7725

7406

Bajaj Finance

6544

2.09

6434

6640

6406.05

Adani Ports

704.5

1.71

696.45

708.3

688.7

Grasim

1505

1.62

1482.2

1508.8

1480

Bajaj Finserv

14961.5

1.52

14737.25

15238

14736.7

Nestle India

18912.4

0.96

18751

18969

18750.05

Tata Consumers

840.4

0.91

839.25

844.85

830.15

Bajaj Auto

3835

0.72

3810

3856.05

3775

Britannia

3719

0.61

3708.8

3730

3686.95

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name

LTP

% Change

Open

High

Low

Kotak Bank

1747

-2.31

1788.35

1790.55

1745.6

Hindalco

426.55

-2.3

438.8

439.65

424.4

ICICI Bank

686.9

-2.04

700.85

700.85

683.6

SBI Life

1114

-1.83

1135

1146.4

1100.2

Tata Motors

293.15

-1.53

296.9

297.75

292.6

Power Grid

180.6

-1.45

183.7

186

180.15

IndusInd Bank

988.5

-1.17

1003

1005.8

987

HDFC

2710

-1.04

2750

2770.3

2698

WIPRO

628.6

-0.99

635.75

639.2

624.6

JSW Steel

737

-0.97

748

748.9

732.9


Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
News

Company

Entertainment

