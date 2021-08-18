August 18: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
After opening on a strong note, the domestic equity indices saw a fad-end selling and closed in a red on Wednesday. Earlier in the intraday trade, the headline indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 59 hit new picks of 56,118.57 and 16,701.85 respectively in the intraday trade today. In the end, S&P BSE Sensex closed 162.78 points or 0.29 per cent down at 55,629.49. The Nifty 50 index dropped 45.75 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,568.85. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Eicher Motors
2582.65
2.66
2526
2599
2526
UltraTech Cement
7590
2.44
7425
7725
7406
Bajaj Finance
6544
2.09
6434
6640
6406.05
Adani Ports
704.5
1.71
696.45
708.3
688.7
Grasim
1505
1.62
1482.2
1508.8
1480
Bajaj Finserv
14961.5
1.52
14737.25
15238
14736.7
Nestle India
18912.4
0.96
18751
18969
18750.05
Tata Consumers
840.4
0.91
839.25
844.85
830.15
Bajaj Auto
3835
0.72
3810
3856.05
3775
Britannia
3719
0.61
3708.8
3730
3686.95
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Company Name
LTP
% Change
Open
High
Low
Kotak Bank
1747
-2.31
1788.35
1790.55
1745.6
Hindalco
426.55
-2.3
438.8
439.65
424.4
ICICI Bank
686.9
-2.04
700.85
700.85
683.6
SBI Life
1114
-1.83
1135
1146.4
1100.2
Tata Motors
293.15
-1.53
296.9
297.75
292.6
Power Grid
180.6
-1.45
183.7
186
180.15
IndusInd Bank
988.5
-1.17
1003
1005.8
987
HDFC
2710
-1.04
2750
2770.3
2698
WIPRO
628.6
-0.99
635.75
639.2
624.6
JSW Steel
737
-0.97
748
748.9
732.9