August 18: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After opening on a strong note, the domestic equity indices saw a fad-end selling and closed in a red on Wednesday. Earlier in the intraday trade, the headline indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 59 hit new picks of 56,118.57 and 16,701.85 respectively in the intraday trade today. In the end, S&P BSE Sensex closed 162.78 points or 0.29 per cent down at 55,629.49. The Nifty 50 index dropped 45.75 points or 0.28 per cent to 16,568.85. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Eicher Motors 2582.65 2.66 2526 2599 2526 UltraTech Cement 7590 2.44 7425 7725 7406 Bajaj Finance 6544 2.09 6434 6640 6406.05 Adani Ports 704.5 1.71 696.45 708.3 688.7 Grasim 1505 1.62 1482.2 1508.8 1480 Bajaj Finserv 14961.5 1.52 14737.25 15238 14736.7 Nestle India 18912.4 0.96 18751 18969 18750.05 Tata Consumers 840.4 0.91 839.25 844.85 830.15 Bajaj Auto 3835 0.72 3810 3856.05 3775 Britannia 3719 0.61 3708.8 3730 3686.95

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Kotak Bank 1747 -2.31 1788.35 1790.55 1745.6 Hindalco 426.55 -2.3 438.8 439.65 424.4 ICICI Bank 686.9 -2.04 700.85 700.85 683.6 SBI Life 1114 -1.83 1135 1146.4 1100.2 Tata Motors 293.15 -1.53 296.9 297.75 292.6 Power Grid 180.6 -1.45 183.7 186 180.15 IndusInd Bank 988.5 -1.17 1003 1005.8 987 HDFC 2710 -1.04 2750 2770.3 2698 WIPRO 628.6 -0.99 635.75 639.2 624.6 JSW Steel 737 -0.97 748 748.9 732.9



