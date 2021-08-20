August 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed in red with a fall of more than half a per cent on Friday but Nifty 50 managed to defend the 16,400 level. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 300.17 points or 0.54 per cent down at 55,329.32 and the Nifty 50 index dropped 118.35 points or 0.71 per cent to shut at 16,450.50. Just eight shares closed with a gain on Nifty 50 index today. So, here is the list of the top eight gainers and ten top losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top eight gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Hindustan Unilever 2606.9 4.86 2490 2630 2476 Britannia 3874.95 4.14 3640 3967.5 3635.3 Asian Paints 3108 3.55 3001.5 3124.05 3001.5 Nestle India 19500 3.11 18555.25 19641.1 18555.25 Bajaj Finance 6637 1.42 6471.95 6732.7 6455.65 SBI Life 1117.25 0.29 1114.05 1133.5 1100.5 HDFC Bank 1514.25 0.08 1486.05 1519.8 1486.05 HDFC 2712 0.05 2700 2738.95 2698





Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1367.7 -8.85 1445.05 1447 1362.8 JSW Steel 684.45 -7.19 722 722 681.5 Hindalco 402 -5.84 416 416 401.1 UPL 723.95 -5.02 751 757.8 722.1 Tata Motors 281.6 -4.01 289.5 290.7 281 Adani Ports 681.95 -3.32 690 706.4 680.8 SBI 406 -3.26 415 417.35 405.15 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4540.25 -3.13 4659.9 4659.9 4508 ONGC 109.7 -3.09 110.65 111.75 108.5 IOC 103.2 -2.82 105.45 105.5 103



