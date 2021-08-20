  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

August 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
x

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 (FIle/Photo)

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex closed 300.17 points or 0.54 per cent down at 55,329.32 and the Nifty 50 index dropped 118.35 points or 0.71 per cent to shut at 16,450.50.
  • Just eight shares closed with a gain on Nifty 50 index today.

Domestic equity markets closed in red with a fall of more than half a per cent on Friday but Nifty 50 managed to defend the 16,400 level. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 300.17 points or 0.54 per cent down at 55,329.32 and the Nifty 50 index dropped 118.35 points or 0.71 per cent to shut at 16,450.50. Just eight shares closed with a gain on Nifty 50 index today. So, here is the list of the top eight gainers and ten top losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top eight gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Hindustan Unilever 2606.9 4.86 2490 2630 2476
Britannia 3874.95 4.14 3640 3967.5 3635.3
Asian Paints 3108 3.55 3001.5 3124.05 3001.5
Nestle India 19500 3.11 18555.25 19641.1 18555.25
Bajaj Finance 6637 1.42 6471.95 6732.7 6455.65
SBI Life 1117.25 0.29 1114.05 1133.5 1100.5
HDFC Bank 1514.25 0.08 1486.05 1519.8 1486.05
HDFC 2712 0.05 2700 2738.95 2698


Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Tata Steel 1367.7 -8.85 1445.05 1447 1362.8
JSW Steel 684.45 -7.19 722 722 681.5
Hindalco 402 -5.84 416 416 401.1
UPL 723.95 -5.02 751 757.8 722.1
Tata Motors 281.6 -4.01 289.5 290.7 281
Adani Ports 681.95 -3.32 690 706.4 680.8
SBI 406 -3.26 415 417.35 405.15
Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4540.25 -3.13 4659.9 4659.9 4508
ONGC 109.7 -3.09 110.65 111.75 108.5
IOC 103.2 -2.82 105.45 105.5 103


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X