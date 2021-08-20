August 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed 300.17 points or 0.54 per cent down at 55,329.32 and the Nifty 50 index dropped 118.35 points or 0.71 per cent to shut at 16,450.50.
- Just eight shares closed with a gain on Nifty 50 index today.
Domestic equity markets closed in red with a fall of more than half a per cent on Friday but Nifty 50 managed to defend the 16,400 level. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 300.17 points or 0.54 per cent down at 55,329.32 and the Nifty 50 index dropped 118.35 points or 0.71 per cent to shut at 16,450.50. Just eight shares closed with a gain on Nifty 50 index today. So, here is the list of the top eight gainers and ten top losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top eight gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindustan Unilever
|2606.9
|4.86
|2490
|2630
|2476
|Britannia
|3874.95
|4.14
|3640
|3967.5
|3635.3
|Asian Paints
|3108
|3.55
|3001.5
|3124.05
|3001.5
|Nestle India
|19500
|3.11
|18555.25
|19641.1
|18555.25
|Bajaj Finance
|6637
|1.42
|6471.95
|6732.7
|6455.65
|SBI Life
|1117.25
|0.29
|1114.05
|1133.5
|1100.5
|HDFC Bank
|1514.25
|0.08
|1486.05
|1519.8
|1486.05
|HDFC
|2712
|0.05
|2700
|2738.95
|2698
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Steel
|1367.7
|-8.85
|1445.05
|1447
|1362.8
|JSW Steel
|684.45
|-7.19
|722
|722
|681.5
|Hindalco
|402
|-5.84
|416
|416
|401.1
|UPL
|723.95
|-5.02
|751
|757.8
|722.1
|Tata Motors
|281.6
|-4.01
|289.5
|290.7
|281
|Adani Ports
|681.95
|-3.32
|690
|706.4
|680.8
|SBI
|406
|-3.26
|415
|417.35
|405.15
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4540.25
|-3.13
|4659.9
|4659.9
|4508
|ONGC
|109.7
|-3.09
|110.65
|111.75
|108.5
|IOC
|103.2
|-2.82
|105.45
|105.5
|103
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story