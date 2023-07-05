Live
Aurigene Pharma setting up Rs 330cr mfg unit at Genome Valley
Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd, a contract research, development, and manufacturing services organization and a step-down subsidiary of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, has decided to establish a state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facility focused on niche areas like therapeutic proteins, antibodies, and viral vectors in Hyderabad.
Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Akhil Ravi, Chief Executive Officer, Aurigene Pharmaceuticals Services Limited met Minister for Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao to brief him on upcoming facility and growth plans of Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services for Hyderabad. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce and Shakthi Nagappan, Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Life Sciences were also present during the meeting.
The leadership of Aurigene informed the Minister that the primary objective is to generate employment opportunities through the investment of $40 million (roughly Rs 330 crore). With the current investments, they anticipate creating approximately 200 direct job positions and another 60-70 indirect job opportunities within the next three years of current investment plans.