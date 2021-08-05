Aurionpro announces the launch of cloud-based Lending Platforms, 'Smartlender Cloud'

Integro Technologies Ltd., an Aurionpro subsidiary, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, announced the launch of 'SmartlenderC Cloud', a cloud offering of its Lending Product Suite. The SmartLender Cloud is available on both public and hybrid cloud.

With this launch, Integro will also offer its current Lending Product Suite, through advanced & secured cloud infrastructure with ease of implementation, enhanced performance and a cost-effective solution.

The company in a statement said, "The SmartLender Cloud will help to accelerate the Bank's digital transformation agenda while charting the course for a smooth multi-country rollout with a robust, highly scalable and agile solution."

SmartLender: A Cloud-first credit risk management platform will offer banks:



• Transactional Pricing: Banks don't need to commit huge upfront capital for the best of the breed solution.

• InstantValue: SmartLender Cloud comes with various pre-configured process flows, products, rules and algorithms that are backed by our years of experience in this space.

• Process Efficiency: SmartLender Cloud drives efficiency and productivity gains by optimizing and automating processes on risk management and monitoring.

• Seamless Deployment: Our architects, application experts and cloud partner shall oversee the deployment or migration of applications during the project implementation.

• Security: Virtual Private Cloud, encryption, API credentials and adoption of industry-standard security best practices helps the application to be securely deployed in cloud infrastructure.

Mr. Shekhar Mullatti, Chief Executive Officer, Integro Technologies, and Global Head, Banking, Aurionpro, said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of Smartlender Cloud. Over the last two years, our product team has spent countless hours bringing our award-winning solution to the cloud. It was a mammoth undertaking and we are excited to offer this to the banks globally. Integro is already a leader in South East Asian markets and this offering will help our expansion to other regions".



Mr. Paresh Zaveri, Chairman & Managing Director, Aurionpro, said that keeping with our long-term strategy, we are announcing this new launch. At Aurionpro, we are squarely focused on innovation and will continue to invest in newer technologies and adapt ourselves to changing times. There are more offerings that are slated for launch during the year which shall mark the next chapter of growth for Aurionpro".



Integro Technologies is a high end and pioneering provider of Lending Platforms. The market-leading "SmartLender" platform represent best practices and practical methodologies harnessed and distilled over more than 15 years. Integro Technologies is headquartered in Singapore with delivery centres in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, India, Indonesia & the Philippines. Integro is a subsidiary of Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.



Aurionpro Solutions is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership in innovation, security and leverages industry-leading IP to deliver tangible business results for global corporations.

