Auro Industrial City invites global corporates

Hyderabad: Auro Industrial City (AIC), which is being developed by Aurobindo Realty & Infrastructure Group in Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ), invites leading global corporates, suppliers and service providers to ground their investments and benefit from the first world infrastructure, strength in human resources, availability of raw materials and a booming economy.

The industrial city has huge advantages that can be obtained from the integrated ecosystem and the financial benefit extended by the Central and State governments for export oriented investments. It has the flexibility of providing prospective tenants the opportunity to establish base in a SEZ – a free trade zones which provides export focused units with ample fiscal benefits.

Kakinada SEZ, spanning 5,600 acres, is strategically located in Visakhapatnam Kakinada - Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Region (VK - PCPIR), thereby ensuring it as a future hub for refinery and petrochemical based industries. The VKPCPIR's master plan is underway to develop industrial clusters, expressway & major transport network, residential townships and knowledge hubs.

With the additional facility of a dedicated port for the suitable off-take of the processed goods, this would be a truly unique value proposition for businesses looking at faster go-to-export market realisation. Food & agri-processing, synthetic organic chemicals, petrochemicals, ceramics, glass, garments & apparel, toys, furniture and logistics & warehousing are some of the focussed sectors.

A refinery and petrochemical complex by a consortium of Indian and global petrochemical majors is proposed within the AIC. The feed stock obtained from this complex and the possibility of easy movement in and out of various liquid feed-stocks and products through the in-zone port, makes AIC an ideal location for petrochemical investments in India.

A dedicated all-weather, deep water and multi-cargo port is being developed in the AIC. With a draft of 17.5 meters scalable to 23 meters and berths to handle containers, general cargo, liquid cargo, chemicals, LNG and POL, the port is being developed on a sea front of 7 km.