Aurobindo donates `3.5 cr to build Bachupally PS

Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic and CSR armof Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, has donated Rs 3.5 crore to build one-of-its-kind modern police station in Bachupally, Hyderabad. The police station will be inaugurated on Friday (tomorrow) by senior representatives from APF and dignitaries from Police department and Government of Telangana.



K Nityananda Reddy, Director of APF and MD & Vice Chairman of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said, "We are deeply committed to the public safety and well-being of citizens. We are happy to extend this support to the police department and we further believe that this will provide the much-needed assurance and security to the people in this region".

In order to ensure that the 70 lakh population and 700 establishments of Cyberabad Commissionerate, a fast-growing economic hub, receive adequate law and order, earlier a modern police station was proposed to be constructed in the Bachupally area. Understanding theprerequisites from the police department, APF has come forward to lend supporting hand and donated Rs 3.5 crore for it. This state-of-the-art police station spans over 21,000 square feet and is composed of 37 rooms. It isequipped with 10 SI cabins, 2 jail rooms, 2 large resting areas for men and women, a security guardroom, Station House Officer (SHO) rooms on two floors with exclusive resting areas and toilets, 2Writer rooms, a record room, a CC Camera room, and 10 toilets each for men and women.