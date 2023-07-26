  • Menu
Aurobindo Pharma arm gets FDA nod for Plerixa

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets FDA nod for Plerixa
Hyderabad: Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly-owned arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, has received a final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Plerixafor injection indicated for patients with certain types of cancer to prepare them for stem cell transplant. The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is to manufacture and market Plerixafor Injection of strengths 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL), single-dose vial, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

