Automakers clock robust SUV sales in India in March amid resilient economy

New Delhi: The Indian automakers on Tuesday reported strong sales figures for the month of March, particularly in the SUV segment, driven by increasing private consumption and a resilient economy.

Among the top performers, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Kia India showcased impressive growth in their SUV sales.

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest car manufacturer in India, saw a growth of nearly 4.5 per cent in its SUV sales in March 2025, with 61,097 units sold compared to 58,436 units during the same month last year.

The overall sales of Maruti Suzuki in March 2025 rose by 3.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY), totalling 192,984 units, up from 1,87,196 units in March 2024.

The company also posted its highest-ever annual sales of 22,34,266 units for FY25, which includes its highest-ever domestic sales of 17,95,259 units and exports of 3,32,585 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra also made significant strides in the SUV market, selling 48,048 vehicles in the domestic market in March -- which is an 18 per cent growth.

Overall, the company’s SUV sales, including exports, stood at 50,835 vehicles for the month. The company reported its highest-ever annual SUV sales of 551,487 units in FY25 -- a 20 per cent growth compared to the previous year.

Mahindra’s total vehicle sales in March 2025 stood at 83,894 units, showing a 23 per cent YoY growth. The company also launched its Electric Origin SUVs, which are witnessing strong demand.

"The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Limited.

Kia India, known for its mass-premium offerings, recorded domestic sales of 25,525 units in March 2025 -- a 19.3 per cent growth from 21,400 units in March 2024.

The Sonet remained the top-selling model for Kia, accounting for 30 per cent of its sales, followed by the Seltos, Carens, and Syros.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior VP and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia, expressed confidence in the brand’s continued growth, emphasising the overwhelming response to the Kia Syros and the company’s focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.