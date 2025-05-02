Avantel Secures Rs 17.7 Crore Purchase Order from Bharat Electronics Limited for supply of high-frequency (HF) Software Defined Radio (SDR)

Avantel Limited has received a purchase order worth ₹17.7 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited, further strengthening its commitment to India’s self-reliance in the aerospace and defence sectors. The contract entails the supply, installation, and commissioning of 01 KW HF Software Defined Radios (SDRs) for ground and aerospace applications. The order is to be executed by 20th September 2028, and a significant term of the contract includes a Performance Bank Guarantee of 3%.

Through this collaboration, Avantel continues to support the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, contributing to national security while fostering growth within the domestic defence industry. Bharat Electronics Limited, a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, manufactures state of art electronic products and systems for Indian Armed Forces.

Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, stated, “We are privileged to collaborate with Bharat Electronics Limited on this significant order, which reinforces our shared vision of strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities. This partnership highlights Avantel’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering advanced technological solutions that address the evolving needs of the nation’s aerospace and defence sectors. We remain dedicated to contributing meaningfully to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.”

Avantel Limited specializes in designing, developing, and maintaining communication products, radar systems, and network management software applications, primarily catering to the aerospace and defence sectors. The company's expertise spans various technological domains, including satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and Defence Electronics.