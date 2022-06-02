Awareness programme on Disha app held

Vijayawada: With an objective to promote Disha app for the safety of women, introduced by Andhra Pradesh Government, the AP Power utilities have taken initiative to create awareness on mobile application and its installation to all the women employees at Vidyut Soudha keeping in mind their safety and security.

APTransco and APGenco conducted an awareness programme on Disha app here on Thursday with the support of Disha Police Station, Vijayawada. Disha app is basically a mobile app which women can use to alert the nearest police station in case of an emergency.

Joint Managing Director, Vigilance and Security of APTransco B Malla Reddy exhorted the need for the women employees working in AP Power sector to download the app on their phones without fail as it contains an emergency life saving security feature.