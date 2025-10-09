AWS selects 40 AI Startups for GAIA 2025

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)announced the 40 global startups selected to participate in the third cohort of the AWS Generative AI Accelerator (GAIA), an eight-week program designed to scale early stage companies building foundational generative AI technologies.

Each company will receive up to $1 million in AWS credits, be matched with both business and technical mentors, and gain access to AWS’s generative AI tech stack to accelerate their growth.

Sherry Karamdashti, GM, AWS, said: “Whether it’s in biotech labs, creative studios, or industrial applications, the pace of generative AI innovation is extraordinary, and it’s happening everywhere.

This year’s cohort reinforces our mission to help that innovation move faster and deliver real-world impact for customers in every industry. We’re removing the barriers and accelerating opportunities so these leaders can grow their world-changing solutions.”