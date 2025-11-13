Bajaj General busts Rs 25 cr motor insurance fraud

Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited), has uncovered a Rs25 crore motor accident insurance fraud based on a fabricated third-party compensation claim.

The fraud was orchestrated through a false FIR and misleading documentation submitted to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Bhuj. The case originated from an FIR registered at Sanand Police Station under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The complaint was filed by the alleged driver, who claimed that he was driving a Mahindra Xylo when a dog suddenly appeared on the road, causing the vehicle to overturn. He alleged that the co-driver, seated beside him, sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at Sanand Government Hospital.

Following this, the legal heirs of the deceased filed a compensation claim of Rs25 crore before the MACT in Bhuj.