Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 11 days
In April 2024, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for eleven days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
In April 2024, all banks will remain closed for eleven days, i.e., the holiday list includes Annual Closing of Accounts Day, Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti, Ugadi, Eid-ul-Fitr, Dr BR Ambedkar's Birthday, Ram Navami, four Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in April 2024
April 1– Annual Closing of Accounts Day
April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti
April 7 – Sunday
April 9 – Ugadi
April 11 – Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan)
April 13 – Second Saturday
April 14 – Sunday/ Dr BR Ambedkar's Birthday
April 17 – Ram Navami
April 21 – Sunday
April 27 – Fourth Saturday
April 28 – Sunday
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.