Bank Holidays in December 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
In December 2023, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for eight days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
In December 2023, all banks will remain closed for eight days, i.e., the holiday list includes five Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and Christmas. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in December 2023
- December 3 - Sunday
- December 9 - Second Saturday
- December 10 - Sunday
- December 17 - Sunday
- December 23 - Fourth Saturday
- December 24 - Sunday
- December 25 - Christmas
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.