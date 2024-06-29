Live
Bank Holidays in July 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
In July 2024, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for eight days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays, which differ with each state. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
In July 2024, all banks will remain closed for eight days, i.e., the holiday list includes Muharram, Bonalu, four Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in July 2024
July 7 – Sunday
July 13 – Second Saturday
July 14 – Sunday
July 21 – Sunday
July 17 – Muharram
July 27 – Fourth Saturday
July 28 – Sunday
July 31 – Bonalu
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates July vary from one bank to another, there are other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.