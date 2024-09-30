Live
- PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan from Hazaribagh on Oct 2
- IOA chief PT Usha slams EC members for not felicitating 2024 Olympic medallists
- Oppn accuses Mahayuti of diverting funds to ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme for poll gains
- Only CBI can ensure fair probe against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka BJP
- ADB approves 30 million USD loan, grant to boost Nepal's climate resilience
- Gujarat bird diversity: Devbhoomi Dwarka leads with 456 species, Kutch records 4.56 lakh birds
- How targeted therapies are boosting outcomes for bone marrow cancer
- TRAI begins consultations on policy for private digital radio broadcasters
- Bid to divert attention from real issues: Shahnawaz slams Kejriwal’s ‘jungle raj’ claim
- ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC coach Coyle seeks strong show against Hyderabad FC
Just In
Bank Holidays in October 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 10 days
In October 2024, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for ten days
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays differently for each state. There are occasions like Gandhi Jayanti, Maha Ashtami, Vijaya Dashami and Deepavali. The holiday list also includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in October 2024
· October 2 – Wednesday, Gandhi Jayanti
· October 3 – Thursday, First Day of Bathukamma
· October 6 – Sunday
· October 11 – Friday, Maha Ashtami
· October 12 – Second Saturday
· October 13 – Sunday, Vijaya Dashami
· October 20 – Sunday
· October 26 – Fourth Saturday
· October 27 – Sunday
· October 31 – Thursday, Deepavali
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and private sectors. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.