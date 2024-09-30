Bank Holidays in October 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 10 days

The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays differently for each state. There are occasions like Gandhi Jayanti, Maha Ashtami, Vijaya Dashami and Deepavali. The holiday list also includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.



Bank Holidays in October 2024

· October 2 – Wednesday, Gandhi Jayanti

· October 3 – Thursday, First Day of Bathukamma

· October 6 – Sunday

· October 11 – Friday, Maha Ashtami

· October 12 – Second Saturday

· October 13 – Sunday, Vijaya Dashami

· October 20 – Sunday

· October 26 – Fourth Saturday

· October 27 – Sunday

· October 31 – Thursday, Deepavali

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and private sectors. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates.

The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.



