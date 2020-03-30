Banks branches remain open, ATMs filled up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi:Banks are ensuring that their branches remain open and ATMs (automated teller machines) functional with adequate cash amid the nationwide lockdown, according to the Union Finance Minister, here on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said banking correspondents were active.

"All banks are ensuring that their branches are kept open, ATMs filled up & working. Banking correspondents are active. Social distancing is respected & sanitisers are provided where necessary. Just in case, any assistance/clarification is required contact A@DFSFightsCorona," she tweeted.

On Saturday, the Finance Minister spoke to the chiefs and representatives of public and private sector banks and asked them to ensure uninterrupted banking operations and flow of liquidity.

She asked them to make sure there was adequate liquidity at the branches, ATMs and banking correspondent level. The CMDs were also asked to provide authorisation to bank staff and coordinate with the district administration for smooth travel of bank staff.