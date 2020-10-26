Bank Holidays in November 2020; Check the list here

Bank Holidays in November 2020: All the banks will remain closed for eight days in the month of November. In November the banks will remain closed on four Sundays and two Saturdays. Two occasions are falling in this month that is Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Different states will have special public holidays accordingly. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.

List of Bank Holidays in November 2020:

 November 1 – Sunday

 November 8 – Sunday

 November 14 – Second Saturday/Diwali

 November 15 – Sunday

 November 22 – Sunday

 November 28 – Fourth Saturday

 November 29 – Sunday

 November 30 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

* The above holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays are applicable to all banks, public as well as the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.