Worldwide cyber failures disrupt operations at Zurich Airport
Jio becomes largest operator globally in terms of data traffic
Microsoft outage hits IndiGo ops, airline switches to manual ops
Reliance Retail Ventures posts revenue of Rs 75,615 crore in Q1 FY25
Extensive Checks on Drugs and Narcotics Conducted in Nagarkurnool District
Indian UHNIs have potential to triple philanthropic contributions to Rs 75,500 cr annually: AIP-BCG report
Mamata Banerjee approaches division bench against Calcutta HC order on Governor's defamation suit
CM Mohan Yadav hopeful of positive outcome from Regional Industry Conclave in Jabalpur
South Korean Science Minister nominee vows to renovate R&D system
India's financial sector is sound and resilient: RBI Governor
Banks must be fair in conduct with consumers: RBI chief
Mumbai : RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said banks and NFCs must be fair in their conduct and practices with consumers as this fosters confidence and public trust in financial institutions which strengthens their stability.
He pointed out that RBI has issued guidelines on Key Facts Statement (KFS), penal charges in loan accounts, reset of floating interest rate in EMI-based personal loans, and release of movable or immovable property documents on repayment or settlement of loan accounts.
"However, we still come across instances of regulatory entities resorting to high-handed recovery practices, framing non-transparent loan contracts with inadequate disclosures of important terms or non-disclosure of charges, levying excessive interest rates, especially in microfinance loans," he lamented.
"Fair conduct is not just a regulatory requirement, it is a core business requirement. I am emphasising on this issue of fair conduct because conduct risks may arise even when the going is good, as it prevails now. Conduct risk needs to be seen together with risk culture," he added.