Bay Window Launches Third Furniture Store in Miyapur

Bay Window proudly announces the grand opening of its third furniture store in Miyapur. This new location follows the successful launches of their flagship store in Jubilee Hills and their second store in Gachibowli, further cementing Bay Window's reputation as a leader in the Indian furniture industry.





Bay Window offers an extensive range of furniture designed to transform living rooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms. The store also features a comprehensive selection of home decor and lighting, providing a one-stop solution for all interior design needs. The commitment to delivering high-quality, designer furniture at affordable prices sets Bay Window apart in the competitive market.





The furniture collections, crafted by global designers, include six distinctive styles: Scandi Living, Art Deco, Luxe Edit, Ethnic Chic, and Modern Vogue, ensuring there is something to suit every taste and preference.





In celebration of the grand opening, Bay Window is offering exclusive in-store deals and exchange offers on furniture. Customers can also enjoy free consultations, free shipping, and easy installment options, making furniture shopping a seamless experience.



"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Hyderabad with the opening of our Miyapur store," said Mr. Siddhant Anand, Founder of Bay Window. "Our mission is to make high-quality, designer furniture accessible to everyone. With this new store, we continue to offer innovative designs and exceptional value to our customers, helping them create homes that reflect their unique styles. We will have a total of five stores in Hyderabad by the end of 2024. We are also looking at opening five more stores outside Hyderabad by the end of 2025.”





Bay Window invites everyone to visit the new Miyapur store and explore the stunning collections that promise to inspire and transform homes.

