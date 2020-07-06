X
BDL, DRDO ink deal for Akash missile system

Dr Dasharath Ram, Director, DRDL and P Radha Krishna, Director (Production), BDL, with agreement documents on Akash missile weapon system

Dr Dasharath Ram, Director, DRDL and P Radha Krishna, Director (Production), BDL, with agreement documents on Akash missile weapon system  

Highlights

Public sector Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a License Agreement and Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with DRDO for Akash missile weapon system (Indian Army variant).

Hyderabad: Public sector Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a License Agreement and Transfer of Technology (LAToT) with DRDO for Akash missile weapon system (Indian Army variant). BDL is the lead integrator for Akash weapon system (Indian Army). The contract was signed last week by Dr Dasharath Ram Director, DRDL and P Radha Krishna, Director (Production), BDL.

Mayank Dwivedi, Director, DI2TM (through video conference) and Dr Ajit Chaudhary, Project Director (Akash) also participated. Project Director (Akash Prime), Executive Director, BDL and General Manager, BDL also took part.

