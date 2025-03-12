BEE of TG for active participation in cooling solutions survey

Hyderabad: Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), an agency of Government Of India, under the Ministry of Power, has asked Telangana to play a pivotal role in ‘Shaping the Future of Energy-Efficient Cooling,’ the national survey launched by Centre, which aims to shape energy-efficient cooling solutions.

The Nation-wide initiative seeks to engage the consumers and stakeholders in identifying energy-efficient cooling solutions that reduce electricity consumers, lower green house gas emissions and mitigate the effects of climate change.

To ensure the success of this mission, BEE has directed State Designated Agencies (SDAs) across India to promote and facilitate participation in the survey. “By involving citizens, industries, and stakeholders, the survey will help shape policies and innovations in the cooling technology sector,” said Milind Deore, Secretary, BEE, in a letter to SDAs.

The survey, now live and accessible on MyGov website until March 25, 2025, seeks inputs on optimizing AC temperature settings, transitioning to BEE 5-star-rated models, integrating renewable energy, overcoming cost and accessibility barriers, and exploring market incentives like buyback schemes and financing options. It also examines the role of institutions in leading energy-efficient cooling adoption.

BEE has urged Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (TSREDCO) to promote the survey in schools with Energy Clubs, building owners, industrial consumers, and DISCOM consumers, engage with government departments, designated consumers (DCs), industrial associations, and key stakeholders, and disseminate the survey link through social media platforms, WhatsApp groups, and community outreach programmes.