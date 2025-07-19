Bentley Systems’ digital twins to accelerate infrastructure growth

Hyderabad: Bentley Systems, into infrastructure engineering software, hosted its flagship Innovation Day —Hyderabad, bringing together senior stakeholders from government agencies, engineering firms, and infrastructure consultancies to highlight the transformative impact of digital twins on India’s infrastructure landscape.

The full-day event highlighted Bentley’s cutting-edge technologies for transportation and water infrastructure, emphasising how digital twins—virtual replicas of physical infrastructure—are driving real-time decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency, and enabling sustainable development.

Through a combination of live demonstrations, case studies, and interactive sessions, Bentley showcased its commitment to advancing India’s digital infrastructure journey in alignment with national programs like Gati Shakti, Smart Cities, and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In recent years, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have made significant strides in multi-sector infrastructure development. Andhra Pradesh is expanding regional connectivity through new railways, highways, ports, and airports, while Telangana focuses on urban modernisation, road development, and industrial zone creation. Bentley’s technologies are playing a pivotal role in these initiatives by offering scalable digital solutions tailored to both public and private sector needs.

“Innovation Day is not just an event—it’s a platform to bring together leaders shaping the future of infrastructure,” said Kamalakannan Thiruvadi, Regional Executive – South Asia, Bentley Systems. “As India scales its ambition in digital delivery, Bentley is proud to support this journey through technologies that make infrastructure more intelligent, interconnected, and resilient.”

The event featured a keynote by Abhishek Sinha, Solution Architect at Bentley, who outlined how Bentley’s solutions address modern infrastructure challenges across the asset lifecycle—from design and construction to operation and maintenance. Topics included subsurface modeling, stormwater management, 4D/5D visualisation, and the integration of AI, geospatial intelligence, IoT, and Python scripting within Bentley’s digital twin platforms.